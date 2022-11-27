Música y palabras sobre libros, bibliotecas y lectores 2022/11/28

Música y palabras sobre libros, bibliotecas y lectores
En este programa imposible disfrutamos de textos sorprendentes, delicados y bellos sobre libros, bibliotecas y lectores en una combinación imposible con temas musicales.
TEMAS:
ADA MALIKIAN – David Johnstone-Resurrection – Diccionario de Angeles
ADOLFO BIOY CASARES LECTURA – The Smashing Pumpkins – Do You Close Your Eyes
AJEJANDRA PIZARNIK – Tendremos todos poemas – Shela Chandra – Ever So Lonely_Eyes_Ocean
AMANDA MELINI – Bibliotecarios – Tom Waits . Romeo Is Bleeding
EISNTEIN – Ubicacion de la biblioteca — Everly Brothers – All I Have To Do Is Dream
FRANCIS STUFORD. Las Bibliotecas. Alicya Keys – If i aint got you
GEORGES PEREC – Leer – Miles Davis – Blue Room
GERSON BELTRAN – Mapas – ALASDAIR FRASES First Light_Dawn Ran
GREGORIO MARAÑÓN – The Queen – Jealously
ISAAC ASIMOV No es una biblioteca – Miles Davis – Robot 415
JOSE VASCONCELOS Bibliotecas – Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
JUAN VILLORO – Conferencia sobre la lluvia . Cramberris – Chocolate Brown
KELLY ELMOR – Lecturas perpetuas KEITH JARRET My song
MANUELA A. Bibliotecaria. Quincy Jones & Bill Crosby. The Drawing Room (Interlude)
MARIA MARTINEZ Tu yo y otros desastres – Emilou Harris – One Paper Kid
MARIO QUINTANA Libros de poemas – Blondie – For your eyes only