Música y palabras sobre libros, bibliotecas y lectores 2022/11/28

Música y palabras sobre libros, bibliotecas y lectores

En este programa imposible disfrutamos de textos sorprendentes, delicados y bellos sobre libros, bibliotecas y lectores en una combinación imposible con temas musicales.

TEMAS:

ADA MALIKIAN – David Johnstone-Resurrection – Diccionario de Angeles

ADOLFO BIOY CASARES LECTURA – The Smashing Pumpkins – Do You Close Your Eyes

AJEJANDRA PIZARNIK – Tendremos todos poemas – Shela Chandra – Ever So Lonely_Eyes_Ocean

AMANDA MELINI – Bibliotecarios – Tom Waits . Romeo Is Bleeding

EISNTEIN – Ubicacion de la biblioteca — Everly Brothers – All I Have To Do Is Dream

FRANCIS STUFORD. Las Bibliotecas. Alicya Keys – If i aint got you

GEORGES PEREC – Leer – Miles Davis – Blue Room

GERSON BELTRAN – Mapas – ALASDAIR FRASES First Light_Dawn Ran

GREGORIO MARAÑÓN – The Queen – Jealously

ISAAC ASIMOV No es una biblioteca – Miles Davis – Robot 415

JOSE VASCONCELOS Bibliotecas – Beach Boys – Good Vibrations

JUAN VILLORO – Conferencia sobre la lluvia . Cramberris – Chocolate Brown

KELLY ELMOR – Lecturas perpetuas KEITH JARRET My song

MANUELA A. Bibliotecaria. Quincy Jones & Bill Crosby. The Drawing Room (Interlude)

MARIA MARTINEZ Tu yo y otros desastres – Emilou Harris – One Paper Kid

MARIO QUINTANA Libros de poemas – Blondie – For your eyes only