Libros, bibliotecas y música. Viviendo en la era Pop 2019/05/31

Libros, bibliotecas y música recoge música y textos recitados por Catherine Rendón relativos al mundo de los libros, la lectura y las bibliotecas. Entre los textos y músicas que escuchamos:

01. MAGUIENCY . Organizar biblioteca – Crowed House-Distant sun

02. ALONSO-CORDON Bach -Sonata No.3 in D Minor Op.108 II. Adagio

03. ANONIMO – LIBROS Eric Clapton Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

04. BOLAÑO Silver Convention – Fly Robin Fly

05. DYLAN THOMAS – Angélica – Emiliano Salvador

06. EPICURO. Echo and the Bunnymens. Seven Seas

07, LANCASTER- Lana del Rey -Guns and Roses

08. MANGEL – Texas-red_book

09. MARGARIT – Steve Winwood – 09-Horizon

10. RUY ALVAREZ. MOGADOR – Erin Boheme – Someone to love