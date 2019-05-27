Libros, bibliotecas y música. Viviendo en la era Pop 2019/05/31
Libros, bibliotecas y música recoge música y textos recitados por Catherine Rendón relativos al mundo de los libros, la lectura y las bibliotecas. Entre los textos y músicas que escuchamos:
01. MAGUIENCY . Organizar biblioteca – Crowed House-Distant sun
02. ALONSO-CORDON Bach -Sonata No.3 in D Minor Op.108 II. Adagio
03. ANONIMO – LIBROS Eric Clapton Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
04. BOLAÑO Silver Convention – Fly Robin Fly
05. DYLAN THOMAS – Angélica – Emiliano Salvador
06. EPICURO. Echo and the Bunnymens. Seven Seas
07, LANCASTER- Lana del Rey -Guns and Roses
08. MANGEL – Texas-red_book
09. MARGARIT – Steve Winwood – 09-Horizon
10. RUY ALVAREZ. MOGADOR – Erin Boheme – Someone to love