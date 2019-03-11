Alfabetización mediática, noticias falsas y democracia

Stoddard, Jeremy ; Krutka,Daniel G. ; Mason, Lance E. (eds) “Media Literacy, Fake News & Democracy”. The Journal of Media Literacy Education Volume 10, Issue 2 (2018)
Los autores ofrecen un contexto para discusiones sobre noticias falsas, democracia y consideraciones para la educación en alfabetización mediática. Basándose en la ecología de los medios de comunicación y en estudios críticos de los medios de comunicación, ponen de relieve la larga historia de las noticias falsas y cómo este concepto no puede separarse de las tecnologías de los medios de comunicación en las que crecen las culturas. Se discuten las iteraciones actuales de este fenómeno junto con los efectos de los medios sociales.
A Special Issue of the Journal of Media Literacy Education
Essay
Media Literacy, Democracy, and the Challenge of Fake News
Lance E. Mason, Dan Krutka, and Jeremy Stoddard
Research Articles
Media Literacy and Climate Change in a Post-Truth Society
James S. Damico, Mark Baildon, and Alexandra Panos
Civic Media Literacy in a Transmedia World: Balancing Personal Experience, Factual Accuracy and Emotional Appeal as Media Consumers and Circulators
Ellen Middaugh
Winning The War On State-Sponsored Propaganda: Results From An Impact Study Of A Ukrainian News Media And Information Literacy Program
Erin Murrock, Joy Amulya, Mehri Druckman, and Tetiana Liubyva
The Complexity of Learning to Teach News Media in Social Studies Education
Mardi Schmeichel, Jim Garrett, Rachel Ranschaert, Joseph McAnulty, Shannon Thompson, Sonia Janis, Christopher Clark, Stephanie Yagata, and Briana Bivens
Fake or Visual Trickery? Understanding the Quantitative Visual Rhetoric in the News
Rohit Mehta and Lynette DeAun Guzmán
Essays
Both Facts and Feelings: Emotion and News Literacy
Susan Currie Sivek
Exploring Echo-Systems: How Algorithms Shape Immersive Media Environments
James N. Cohen
Voices from the Field
Using Virtual Exchange to Advance Media Literacy Competencies through Analysis of Contemporary Propaganda
Renee Hobbs, Christian Seyferth-Zapf, and Silke Grafe