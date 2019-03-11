Alfabetización mediática, noticias falsas y democracia

Stoddard, Jeremy ; Krutka,Daniel G. ; Mason, Lance E. (eds) “Media Literacy, Fake News & Democracy”. The Journal of Media Literacy Education Volume 10, Issue 2 (2018)

Los autores ofrecen un contexto para discusiones sobre noticias falsas, democracia y consideraciones para la educación en alfabetización mediática. Basándose en la ecología de los medios de comunicación y en estudios críticos de los medios de comunicación, ponen de relieve la larga historia de las noticias falsas y cómo este concepto no puede separarse de las tecnologías de los medios de comunicación en las que crecen las culturas. Se discuten las iteraciones actuales de este fenómeno junto con los efectos de los medios sociales.

A Special Issue of the Journal of Media Literacy Education

Media Literacy, Democracy, and the Challenge of Fake News

Lance E. Mason, Dan Krutka, and Jeremy Stoddard

Media Literacy and Climate Change in a Post-Truth Society

James S. Damico, Mark Baildon, and Alexandra Panos

Civic Media Literacy in a Transmedia World: Balancing Personal Experience, Factual Accuracy and Emotional Appeal as Media Consumers and Circulators

Ellen Middaugh

Winning The War On State-Sponsored Propaganda: Results From An Impact Study Of A Ukrainian News Media And Information Literacy Program

Erin Murrock, Joy Amulya, Mehri Druckman, and Tetiana Liubyva

The Complexity of Learning to Teach News Media in Social Studies Education

Mardi Schmeichel, Jim Garrett, Rachel Ranschaert, Joseph McAnulty, Shannon Thompson, Sonia Janis, Christopher Clark, Stephanie Yagata, and Briana Bivens

Fake or Visual Trickery? Understanding the Quantitative Visual Rhetoric in the News

Rohit Mehta and Lynette DeAun Guzmán

Both Facts and Feelings: Emotion and News Literacy

Susan Currie Sivek

Exploring Echo-Systems: How Algorithms Shape Immersive Media Environments

James N. Cohen

Voices from the Field