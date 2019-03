Análisis global de miles de millones de búsquedas en Wikipedia revela un tesoro escondido de secretos de biodiversidad

Mittermeier JC, Roll U, Matthews TJ, Grenyer R (2019) A season for all things: Phenological imprints in Wikipedia usage and their relevance to conservation. PLoS Biol 17(3): e3000146. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3000146 https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3000146