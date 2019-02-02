La Biblioteca Universitaria de Indiana incorpora un servicio de edición de libros bajo demanda

A partir del 5 de febrero, los usuarios de la Bbiblioteca Universitaria de Indiana podrán solicitar cualquier libro al servicio Books on Demand, el sistema de pedido instantáneo de libros de la biblioteca para apoyar la investigación activa y los trabajos de clase.

Cuando un miembro de la comunidad IUPUI encuentre un libro que desea tener impreso o en digital, hace clic en el botón “Get This for IUPUI” (Obtener esto para IUPUI) en línea y elige el formato de libro electrónico o la versión impresa. Los libros electrónicos se entregarán dentro de las dos horas de la solicitud, y los libros impresos les llegarán en una semana por entrega rápida o en dos semanas con entrega regular.

“Este proceso nos permitirá obtener las investigaciones más recientes en una variedad de campos con un sistema más eficiente”, dijo Willie Miller, bibliotecario de informática y periodismo y enlace para el desarrollo de recursos. “Tendremos los últimos libros disponibles, publicados en casi todas las materias, en nuestro campus y en nuestro catálogo en aproximadamente un mes. También estamos ilusionados con la posibilidad de proveer libros que sabemos que la gente usará, y probablemente usará más de una vez”.

Si alguien quiere un libro que no está en la lista, la página web de Libros a pedido tendrá una sección completa para que los participantes sugieran opciones. La mayoría de los libros serán de naturaleza académica, aunque también se encontrarán algunos libros populares.

También es posible que se puedan ofrecer algunos libros de texto a través de este servicio, pero dependiendo de qué libros el profesorado elija como texto requerido, no todos estarán disponibles. Los que están en la lista le darán a los estudiantes la oportunidad de compartir y reducir costos al sacar el libro de la biblioteca de la escuela en lugar de pagar por él o alquilarlo ellos mismos.

Just like you would your own Spotify playlist, you will soon be able to contribute to building the book collection at University Library for yourself and the IUPUI community.

Starting Feb. 5, the library is handing off the power of ordering books to faculty, staff and students to decide what they want by introducing Books on Demand, the instant library book ordering system.

This change in process will not only save money and change the way the library purchases books, but it will also help the IUPUI community by providing a more relevant selection of books to support active research and class papers.

Once the program launches, when a member of the IUPUI community finds a book they want to read, they’ll click the “Get This for IUPUI” button online and choose either the e-book format or the print version. E-books will deliver within two hours of the request, and print books will arrive in a week for fast delivery or two weeks with regular delivery.

“This process will allow us to get the newest research in a variety of fields with a more efficient system,” said Willie Miller, informatics and journalism librarian and resource development liaison. “We’ll have the latest available books, published in nearly every subject area, on our campus and in our catalog in about a month. We’re also excited to be providing books that we know people will definitely use, and probably use more than once.”

If someone wants a book that’s not on the list, the Books on Demand webpage will have a whole section for participants to suggest options. Most of the books will be academic in nature, yet some popular books will also be found.

It’s also possible that a few textbooks could be offered through this service, but depending on what books faculty choose as the required text, not all will be available. The ones that are listed will give students the opportunity to share and reduce costs by checking out the book from the school library instead of paying for it or renting it themselves.