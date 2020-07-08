Affordable Learning Georgia alcanza el millón de descargas de recursos educativos abiertos

Affordable Learning Georgia ha superado el millón de descargas de recursos educativos abiertos de texto completo en tan solo 4 meses.
Los materiales se encuentran dentro de GALILEO Open Learning Materials, el sitio del Sistema Universitario de Georgia para los recursos educativos abiertos (REA)
Las 10 principales descargas incluyen una mezcla de libros de texto y materiales auxiliares creados por los investigadores y el socio editorial de ALG, la University of North Georgia Press. Los tres primeros son:
- Educational Learning Theories, 2nd Edition, by Molly Zhou and David Brown of Dalton State College: 132.167 descargas
- Exploring Public Speaking, 4th Edition, by Barbara Tucker and a team of grantees at Dalton State College: 97.513 descargas
- World History: Cultures, States, and Societies to 1500, by Eugene Berger and contributing authors through the University of North Georgia Press: 92,712 descargas