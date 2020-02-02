Momentos de ambiente

El zolpidem me retrasó, la biblioteca había estado abierta durante horas.

Los niños pequeños enloquecieron…

…de un pasillo de un póster a otro.

Siento algo con las bibliotecarias.

Esperaba haber crecido a partir de tales fantasías,

emergiendo tal vez como una polilla inmaculada

de la sucia crisálida de este cuerpo en ruinas, pero…

La visión de una dama de mediana edad, de gran figura y con gafas.

empuja impulsos exigentes a través de mi flujo sanguíneo;

Me retiro al oscuro corazón de las guerras napoleónicas

donde la historia archiva a muchos pervertidos.

Los viejos luchan en guerras, los jóvenes mueren por ellas, pero los resultados

(exactamente cuando la sangría debe parar), se juegan

en las mentes trastornadas de aquellos que luego publican los libros.

Por supuesto, siempre supieron que se saldrían con la suya con las mentiras,

probablemente sabía que estaría aquí escondiéndome

entre estas páginas deshonestas,

sin nada en mi mente alimentada por el ambiente de las bibliotecarias de mediana edad.

Eric Ashford

Ambien Moments

Zolpidem kept me late, the library had been open for hours.

Young children studiously ran amok

from one poster plastered aisle to another.

I have this thing about female librarians.

I had hoped to have grown out of such fantasies,

emerging perhaps like some immaculate moth

from the grubby chrysalis of this crumbling body but…

The sight of a full-figured, middle-aged bespectacled lady

pushes demanding impulses through my bloodstream;

I retreat to the dark heart of the Napoleonic wars

where history archives many a pervert.

Old men fight wars, the young die for them, but outcomes

(exactly when the bloodletting must stop), they are played-out

in the deranged minds of those who then publish the books.

Of course, they always knew they would get away with the lies,

probably knew that I would be here hiding

between these dishonest pages,

with nothing on my Ambien fueled mind,

but middle-aged female librarians.