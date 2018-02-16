Tendencias clave en la enseñanza y el aprendizaje en 2018

Cada año, EDUCASE la mayor asociación estadounidenseque se ocupa de la tecnología en la educación superior realiza encuestas a la comunidad de la educación superior para determinar los temas y oportunidades clave en la enseñanza y el aprendizaje post-secundarios. Estas cuestiones clave sirven de marco, o puntos focales, para los debates y programación a lo largo del siguiente año. Más de 900 miembros de la comunidad votaron sobre cuáles consideraban que eran los temas claves para el 2018.

Algunos de ellos parecen temas recurrentes, y otros son bastante genéricos Aquí os dejamos una Infografía y algunos enlaces a los recursos de EDUCAUSE bajo cada título:

1. Transformación académica

2. Accesibilidad y diseño universal

3. Desarrollo docente

4. Privacidad y seguridad

5. Alfabetización digital e informática

6. Sistemas Integrados de Planificación y Asesoramiento para el Éxito Estudiantil (iPASS)

7. Diseño instruccional

8. Aprendizaje en línea y Aprendizaje combinado (Blended Learning)

9. Evaluación de las Innovaciones Educativas Basadas en la Tecnología

10. Educación Abierta

11. Análisis del aprendizaje

12. Enseñanza y aprendizaje adaptativos

13. Trabajo con la tecnología emergente

14. Diseno de espacios de aprendizaje

15. NGDLE (entorno de aprendizaje digital de próxima generación) y LMS (Learning Management Services)

