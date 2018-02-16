Tendencias clave en la enseñanza y el aprendizaje en 2018

Cada año, EDUCASE la mayor asociación estadounidenseque se ocupa de la tecnología en la educación superior realiza encuestas a la comunidad de la educación superior para determinar los temas y oportunidades clave en la enseñanza y el aprendizaje post-secundarios. Estas cuestiones clave sirven de marco, o puntos focales, para los debates y programación a lo largo del siguiente año. Más de 900 miembros de la comunidad votaron sobre cuáles consideraban que eran los temas claves para el 2018.
Algunos de ellos parecen temas recurrentes, y otros son bastante genéricos Aquí os dejamos una Infografía y algunos enlaces a los recursos de EDUCAUSE bajo cada título:
1. Transformación académica
- LAT community resources
- 7 Things You Should Read About Change Management
- Trust Is Key to Successful Change Initiatives
2. Accesibilidad y diseño universal
- Igniting a Universal Design Mindset on Campus
- The Section 508 Refresh and What It Means for Higher Education
- The Elegant Design Imperative
3. Desarrollo docente
- Connecting with Faculty: A Path to CIO Success
- Supporting Faculty Adoption of Technology: What Can We Do?
4. Privacidad y seguridad
- 7 Things You Should Know About How Learning Data Impacts Privacy
- Educating Faculty about Information Security
5. Alfabetización digital e informática
- Data Information Literacy and Application
- NMC Brief on Digital Literacy
- Riehle, C., et al., “What Do Undergraduate Students Know about Scholarly Communication?: A Mixed Methods Study”
6. Sistemas Integrados de Planificación y Asesoramiento para el Éxito Estudiantil (iPASS)
- EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2017: Reflections on the IPASS Grant Progress and Challenges
- Ramapo College: Boosting Retention Rates with Inclusive Student Services
- Combating Initiative Fatigue: Unifying and Integrating Student Success Initiatives
7. Diseño instruccional
- ID2ID Program to Connect Instructional Designers Nationwide
- Instructional Design in Higher Education
8. Aprendizaje en línea y Aprendizaje combinado (Blended Learning)
- The Conversion of a Skeptic: My Journey into Online Teaching
- Myths and Facts About Flipped Learning
9. Evaluación de las Innovaciones Educativas Basadas en la Tecnología
- Telling the Story of Innovation & Return on Investment
- The Benefits of Learning Assessment in Faculty Development
10. Educación Abierta
11. Análisis del aprendizaje
- Traversing the Trough of Disillusionment: Where do Analytics Go from Here?
- The Academic Library and the Promise of NGDLE
- Learning Analytics Research for LMS Course Design: Two Studies
12. Enseñanza y aprendizaje adaptativos
- 7 Things You Should Read About Adaptive Learning
- Why Adaptive Courseware Will Scale in Higher Ed
- Opening the Black Box of Adaptivity
- Adaptive Learning and the Economics of Liberal Arts Colleges
- An Adaptive Partnership
13. Trabajo con la tecnología emergente
- 7 Things You Should Read About Key Trends Accelerating Technology Adoption
- Navigating Emerging Technologies
14. Diseno de espacios de aprendizaje
- Creating Active Learning Classrooms is Not Enough: Lessons from Two Case Studies
- Learning Space Rating System
- Flexible Learning Environments Exchange (FLEXspace)
15. NGDLE (entorno de aprendizaje digital de próxima generación) y LMS (Learning Management Services)
