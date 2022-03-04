CEU Press ofrece acceso gratuito a diez de sus títulos sobre Ucrania

CEU Press pone a disposición de forma gratuita sus títulos más relevantes sobre Ucrania y sus vecinos en la plataforma Project MUSE.

¿Cómo intentó el Imperio ruso en el siglo XIX y principios del XX «resolver» la cuestión de Ucrania? ¿Puede la historia explicar las causas del actual enfrentamiento militar? ¿Quiénes son los ucranianos de hoy?

Para profundizar en la historia de Ucrania y cómo afecta al presente, puede leer, descargar y compartir los eBooks siguiendo los siguientes enlaces: