CEU Press ofrece acceso gratuito a diez de sus títulos sobre Ucrania

CEU Press pone a disposición de forma gratuita sus títulos más relevantes sobre Ucrania y sus vecinos en la plataforma Project MUSE.
¿Cómo intentó el Imperio ruso en el siglo XIX y principios del XX «resolver» la cuestión de Ucrania? ¿Puede la historia explicar las causas del actual enfrentamiento militar? ¿Quiénes son los ucranianos de hoy?
Para profundizar en la historia de Ucrania y cómo afecta al presente, puede leer, descargar y compartir los eBooks siguiendo los siguientes enlaces:
- The Ukrainian Question by Alexei Miller
- Along Ukraine’s River by Roman Adrian Cybriwsky
- A Laboratory of Transnational History: Ukraine and Recent Ukrainian Historiography, edited by Georgiy Kasianov and Philipp Ther
- Heroes and Villains by David Marples
- The Moulding of Ukraine by Katarzyna Wolczuk
- State-Building: A Comparative Study of Ukraine, Lithuania, Belarus, and Russia by Verena Fritz
- Regionalism without Regions: Reconceptualizing Ukraine’s Heterogeneity, edited by Oksana Myshlovska and Ulrich Schmid
- Where Currents Meet: Frontiers of Memory in Post-Soviet Fiction of Kharkiv, Ukraine by Tanya Zaharchenko
- Memory Crash by Georgiy Kasianov
- The War in Ukraine’s Donbas, edited by David Marples