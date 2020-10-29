Las preferencias de los profesionales de la biblioteca sobre las herramientas modernas en la era del conocimiento

V., Vimal Kumar, and Savithry T.K., editors. The Inclination of Library Professionals to Modern Tools in the Knowledge Era. Kerala Library Association, 2020. ISBN 978-81-927778-4-9

Texto completo

El volumen editado del libro consta de diez artículos que abarcan las prácticas innovadoras de las bibliotecas en el entorno digital. Incluye áreas como la red de bibliotecas, los recursos electrónicos, la publicación académica, las bibliotecas digitales, la gestión del conocimiento, la Web 2.0 y la tecnología de cadenas de bloques, etc., que pueden influir en la vida laboral de los profesionales de las bibliotecas y la comunidad académica.

CONTENIDOS

A proposal for modernization and networking of academic libraries in Kerala: an unfinished draft.

K. Ravindran Asari

Tools for sharing knowledge among library professionals.

Dr Smitha C Elayadom and Dr P. Dhanya

Innovative technologies and tools for transforming libraries in the digital world.

Dr P. K. Suresh Kumar and Dr T. Ajikumari

Blockchain technology and the digital society: developments, possibilities and challenges.

Ramnath Reghunadhan

Use of e-resources by the postgraduate Biotechnology and MBA students of universities in Kerala.

Dr Joseph I Thomas and Dr Humayoon Kabir S.

Open Journal System and Open Access publishing in India.

Mahesh Palamuttath

Self-publishing for the academic community.

Dr Vimal Kumar V.

DSpace based institutional repository: a case study of Dhemaji college.

Hirak Jyoti Hazarika, Dr Labanya Hazarika, and

Dr S. Ravikumar

Managing references using the open reference management software Zotero.

Sajan C.S.

TeX for typesetting books.

Dr V. Sasi Kumar