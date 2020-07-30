Libros sobre bibliotecas y bibliotecarios

Segín I love Librarian muchos libros, especialmente últimamente, están sirviendo magistralmente reflexiones sobre el a veces desordenado, a veces mágico y siempre inspirador reino de la bibliotecología. Estas historias se encuentran no sólo en romances apasionados, ciencia ficción y oscuros misterios, sino también en necesarios relatos de no ficción.

Ficción

American Dreamer, de Adriana Herrera

The Book Charmer, de Karen Hawkins

The Borrower, de Rebecca Makkai

Check Me Out, de Becca Wilhite

Deal with the Devil, de Kit Rocha

A Good Family, de A. H. Kim

Her Perfect Affair, de Priscilla Oliveras

The Lending Library, de Aliza Fogelson

The Plotters, de Un-Su Kim

Summer Hours at the Robbers Library, de Susan Halpern

Upright Women Wanted, de Sarah Gailey

Weather, de Jenny Offill

No Ficción

Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism, by Safiya Umoja Noble

The Card Catalog: Books, Cards, and Literary Treasures, by the Library of Congress

Dear Fahrenheit 451: Love and Heartbreak in the Stacks, by Annie Spence

Diversity and Inclusion in Libraries, editado por Shannon D. Jones and Beverly Murphy

E.J. Josey: Transformational Leader of the Modern Library Profession, de Renate D. Chancellor

Freedom Libraries: The Untold Story of Libraries for African Americans in the South, de Mike Selby

Information Hunters: When Librarians, Soldiers, and Spies Banded Together in World War II Europe, de Kathy Peiss

The Library: A Catalogue of Wonders, de Stuart Kells

La biblioteca en llamas, de Susan Orlean

The Original Black Elite: Daniel Murray and the Story of a Forgotten Era, by Elizabeth Dowling Taylor

Reading behind Bars: A Memoir of Literature, Law, and Life as a Prison Librarian, by Jill Grunenwald

You Could Look It Up: The Reference Shelf from Ancient Babylon to Wikipedia, by Jack Lynch