Libros sobre bibliotecas y bibliotecarios

Segín I love Librarian muchos libros, especialmente últimamente, están sirviendo magistralmente reflexiones sobre el a veces desordenado, a veces mágico y siempre inspirador reino de la bibliotecología. Estas historias se encuentran no sólo en romances apasionados, ciencia ficción y oscuros misterios, sino también en necesarios relatos de no ficción.
Ficción
American Dreamer, de Adriana Herrera
The Book Charmer, de Karen Hawkins
The Borrower, de Rebecca Makkai
Check Me Out, de Becca Wilhite
Deal with the Devil, de Kit Rocha
A Good Family, de A. H. Kim
Her Perfect Affair, de Priscilla Oliveras
The Lending Library, de Aliza Fogelson
The Plotters, de Un-Su Kim
Summer Hours at the Robbers Library, de Susan Halpern
Upright Women Wanted, de Sarah Gailey
Weather, de Jenny Offill
No Ficción
Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism, by Safiya Umoja Noble
The Card Catalog: Books, Cards, and Literary Treasures, by the Library of Congress
Dear Fahrenheit 451: Love and Heartbreak in the Stacks, by Annie Spence
Diversity and Inclusion in Libraries, editado por Shannon D. Jones and Beverly Murphy
E.J. Josey: Transformational Leader of the Modern Library Profession, de Renate D. Chancellor
Freedom Libraries: The Untold Story of Libraries for African Americans in the South, de Mike Selby
Information Hunters: When Librarians, Soldiers, and Spies Banded Together in World War II Europe, de Kathy Peiss
The Library: A Catalogue of Wonders, de Stuart Kells
La biblioteca en llamas, de Susan Orlean
The Original Black Elite: Daniel Murray and the Story of a Forgotten Era, by Elizabeth Dowling Taylor
Reading behind Bars: A Memoir of Literature, Law, and Life as a Prison Librarian, by Jill Grunenwald
You Could Look It Up: The Reference Shelf from Ancient Babylon to Wikipedia, by Jack Lynch