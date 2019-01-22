Más de 101 Recursos sobre Makerspaces para bibliotecas y escuelas

Fuente: Ultimate Makerspace Resource Guide
¿Qué es un makerspace? ¿Qué proyectos y materiales recomiendan para un makerspace? ¿Por qué los espacios de fabricación se están volviendo tan populares en las escuelas y bibliotecas? Estas son sólo algunas de las preguntas que escuchamos a menudo. Con el fin de ayudar, decidimos reunir una colección de recursos y sitios web favoritos de makerspace. Con más de 101 enlaces a artículos, guías, listas y otros recursos relacionados con los makerspace que le ayudarán a comenzar con cualquier proyecto de educación práctica del fabricante.
En español. Ver: Libro: Makerspaces y bibliotecas en Colección EPI-UOC
¿Qué es un Makerspace?
- What is a Makerspace? – Makerspaces.com
- Defining Makerspaces – Renovated Learning
- A Librarian’s Guide to Makerspaces – OEDB
- What is a Makerspace? – We Are Teachers
- What is the Point of a Makerspace? – Cult of Pedagogy
- What are Makerspaces? – Colleen Graves
- How We Define Makerspaces – AASL
- What is the Makerspace Movement? – Scholastic
- (Video) What is a Makerspace? – Tyler Hellmann
Espacios de creación en escuelas/bibliotecas
- Makerspaces in Education – Makerspace For Education
- The Case For School Makerspaces – Getting Smart
- School & Library Makerspace – Wikipedia
- Makerspaces Can Transform Learning – EdWeek
- Types of Makerspaces – MIT
- 5 Reasons Makerspaces Belong in School Libraries – Demco
- Makerspaces in the School Library – NEA Today
- Curious About a Classroom Makerspace? – Angela Watson
- 8 Questions To Ask Before Starting a Makerspace – ISTE
- Guide To Maker Education – USC
- The Classroom or Library As a Makerspace – Jackie Gerstein
- Maker Movement is Moving Into Classrooms – Vicki Davis/Edutopia
Beneficios de Makerspaces
- 10 Reasons To Create Makerspaces in Your School – The Tech Edvocate
- Makerspaces Encourage Students to Innovate – Edtech Magazine
- Makerspaces: The Benefits – Curiosity Commons
- Critical Thinking & Creativity In a Makerspace – STEAM Universe
- Benefits of Hands-on Learning in Makerspaces – Formaspace
- Makerspace Movement in the Classroom – We Are Teachers
- Making Way For Making In Education – Steelcase
- Makerspaces Benefit Kids At Every Grade Level – We Are Teachers
- Benefits of Maker Education – Sparkfun EDU
Makerspaces en Educación especial
- Makerspaces For Students with Special Needs – Edutopia
- Hands On Learning For Students of All Abilities – EBSCO
- Inclusive Makerspace For Students w/ Special Needs – School Specialty
Cómo iniciar un Makerspace
- Designing a School Makerspace – Edutopia
- Create a School Makerspace – ISTE
- How To Implement Library Makerspaces – EdTech Magazine
- 8 Questions To Ask When Creating a Makerspace – ISTE
- 12 Tips For Setting Up a School Makerspace – Makers Empire
- Start a Makerspace On a Tight Budget – We Are Teachers
- Create a School Makerspace – Concordia University
- 7 Tips For Planning a Makerspace – The Journal
- Beginners Guide To Starting a Makerspace – Smith System
- How To Set Up Your Makerspace – USC Rossier
- How To Build Your Makerspace – EdSurge
- Makerspace Floor Plan – Demco
- 6 Tips For Designing a Makerspace – Make Magazine
- Starting a School or Library Makerspace – Edutopia
Materiales y suministros en el Makerspace
- 100+ Makerspace Materials & Supply List – Makerspaces.com
- Stock Your Makerspace For Under $100 – Edsurge
- 12 Makerspace Must-Haves – Eschool News
- Top 10 Things Your Makerspace Needs – Getting Smart
- What To Put In Your Makerspace – Edsurge
- Makerspace Supplies – Stemfinity
- Stocking Up School Makerspaces – Make Magazine
Herramientas y equipos de Makerspace
- Makerspace Tools – Colleen Graves
- Makerspace Equipment and Tool List – Lawrence EDU
- 9 Must-Have Tools For a School Makerspace – Whitby School
- High School Makerspace Tools and Materials – MakerEd
Mobiliario en el Makerspace
- School and Library Makerspace Furniture – Smith System
- Makerspace Furniture Ideas – Formaspace
- Makerspace Furniture For Classroom and Library – Demco
- Build a Makerspace Workbench For $100 – Makerspaces.com
Proyectos de Makerspace
- 100 Engineering Projects For Kids – Homeschool Scientist
- 25 Makerspace and STEM Projects – Makerspaces.com
- 9 Maker Projects For Beginner Makerspaces – Teach.com
- Makerspace Activities That Keep Kids Tinkering – ISTE
- Maker Lessons For All Ages – LEGO Edu
- Low Tech Makerspace Projects – Edutopia
- Maker Projects For Each Subject Area – John Spencer
- Maker Project Tutorials – Instructables
- Paper Circuit Project Tutorials and Templates – Makerspaces.com
- Ultimate Guide of STEM Activities – STEAM Powered Family
Ideas sobre almacenamiento en el Makerspace
- Using Copernicus Carts In Makerspaces – Renovated Learning
- Makerspace Storage Solutions – Colleen Graves
- 5 Simple Storage Solutions For Makerspaces – Make Magazine
- Makerspace Storage Carts – Copernicus
- Create Makerspace Organization That Works – Renovated Learning
- Organize Your STEM Makerspace – Edventures
- 4 Keys To Organizing Your Makerspace – Demco
- Makerspace Storage Ideas – Colleengraves.org
- Mini Makerspace Cart For Kids – Left Brain Craft Brain
Ideas sobre Makerspace
- Makerspace Ideas – Makerspaces.com
- Low Tech Library Makerspace Ideas – Demco
- Makerspace Resources and Ideas – Colleen Graves
- 5 Ways To Jumpstart Your Makerspace – McGraw Hill Edu
- A Makerspace Built By Elementary Students – Edutopia
- Makerspace For Education – MFE
- Makerspace Ideas For Your Library – ALA/YALSA
Páginas web sobre Makerspaces
- Make Magazine
- Maker Faire
- Instructables
- Worlds of Learning
- The Nerdy Teacher
- Renovated Learning
- ColleenGraves.org
- Maker Ed
- Maker Education
- Makerspaces.com
- Nation of Makers
Evaluación del espacio de creación
- 7 Types of Assessments For Maker Projects – USC.Edu
- Creating an Authentic Maker Education Rubric – Edutopia
- How Should We Measure The Impact of Makerspaces – Edsurge
Libros sobre Makerspaces
- Worlds of Making – Laura Fleming
- The Big Book of Makerspace Projects – Colleen & Aaron Graves
- Your Starter Guide To Makerspaces – Nicholas Provenzano
- The Kickstart Guide to Making Great Makerspaces – Laura Fleming
- Makerspaces in Libraries – Theresa Willingham
- Invent to Learn – Sylvia Martinez & Gary Stager
- The Art of Tinkering – Karen Wilkinson & Mike Petrich
- Makerspaces: A Practical Guide For Librarians – John Burke
Makerspace y STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math)
- The Difference Between Makerspaces and STEM – USC Rossier
- Maker Education and STEAM Labs – Education Closet
- STEM and STEAM Makerspace – School Planning
CTE y Educación Vocacional
- Makerspaces Are More Than a Place To Tinker – NAC Architecture
- Makerspaces As A Hub For Workforce Training – MAKE
- Makerspaces & The Rebirth of CTE – GovTech
Directorio de Makerspaces
- Makerspaces Directory – Make Magazine