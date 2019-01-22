Más de 101 Recursos sobre Makerspaces para bibliotecas y escuelas

 

ultimate-makerspace-guide-header

Fuente: Ultimate Makerspace Resource Guide

https://www.makerspaces.com

 

¿Qué es un makerspace? ¿Qué proyectos y materiales recomiendan para un makerspace? ¿Por qué los espacios de fabricación se están volviendo tan populares en las escuelas y bibliotecas? Estas son sólo algunas de las preguntas que escuchamos a menudo. Con el fin de ayudar, decidimos reunir una colección de recursos y sitios web favoritos de makerspace. Con más de 101 enlaces a artículos, guías, listas y otros recursos relacionados con los makerspace que le ayudarán a comenzar con cualquier proyecto de educación práctica del fabricante.

En español. Ver: Libro: Makerspaces y bibliotecas en Colección EPI-UOC

¿Qué es un Makerspace?

 

Espacios de creación en escuelas/bibliotecas

 

Beneficios de Makerspaces

Makerspaces en Educación especial

Cómo iniciar un Makerspace

Materiales y suministros en el Makerspace

Herramientas y equipos de Makerspace

Mobiliario en el Makerspace

Proyectos de Makerspace

Ideas sobre almacenamiento en el Makerspace

Ideas sobre Makerspace

Páginas web sobre Makerspaces

Evaluación del espacio de creación

Libros sobre Makerspaces

Makerspace y STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math)

CTE y Educación Vocacional

Directorio de Makerspaces

 

 