El poeta norteamericano Jhon Oliver dedica un poema al bibliotecario de la Biblioteca Histórica de la USAL Eduardo Hernández Pérez 

Según cuenta Crear en Salamanca. “el poema, dedicado al bibliotecario Eduardo Hernández, fue enviado por el autor a Alfredo Pérez Alencart, con expreso encargo de conseguir un traductor salmantino. En esta ciudad que mucho apreciaba hizo este trabajo Laurent Wigley”. El poema aparecerá en la antología “Por ocho centurias”, que se editará con ocasión del VIII Centenario del a Universidad de Salamanca

SALAMANCA

para Eduardo Hernández

Si mi prominente estómago revelase
otro tumor en su interior como muñecas rusas
de secreciones mundanas y flujos gástricos
entonces mis sonetos comenzarán a tomar el sabor de la quimio,
y dónde puedo colocar los trapecios de cielo
que corté de los tejados inclinados de Salamanca
cuando el mejor equipo de traductores en el mundo
seguían su arduo camino por la predestinada calle empedrada de la Fe,
entrando por grandes puertas bajo las miradas de arenisca
de Nando e Isa, quienes ejecutaron una limpieza étnica de Judíos
y desterraron a los Musulmanes al arenoso Maghreb
el mismo año que los Taínos descubrieron a Colón,
y subiendo junto a un laberinto de clases
llegamos a la sala del altar del Incunabulae
donde libros de cuero relucen con oro como molares
y la gente corriente se ve detenida por un cristal
Eduardo Hernández nos muestra evangelios en vitela
escritos a mano por monjes que suelen tener túnel carpiano
Copérnico censurado por Gachupín
edición multilingüe de Fray de León
cuyo ruso, Ekaterina nos dice,
avergüenza nuestra profesión. Una biblioteca
de recuerdos puede caber en una uña,
la biblioteca de Borges cabe cómodamente en mi cerebro.
Mi español es suficientemente bueno
para comprender mientras Eduardo explica cómo la imprenta
fue el ciberespacio del siglo XV,
tras lo cual con una llave de hierro abre
una aparente librería que lleva a otra cámara
de temperatura aún más controlada para textos frágiles
dentro de la cual hay un cofre
que Eduardo abre con otra llave negra
y muestra, en su pergamino de madera, una Torah,
una compañera lejos de casa, una hermana pequeña,
en cautividad durante tantos siglos,
que mi lamentable autodidacta hebreo
suena titubeante V’OMER MOSHE ADONAI
para que los goyim sepan que Dios y Moisés
estaban conversando en la montaña
y a mi vuelta la exploración del TAC dio resultado negativo.

SALAMANCA

for Eduardo Hernández

 

Should this protruding tummy of mine reveal
another tumor within like Russian dolls
of mundane secretions and gastric flushing
then my sonnets will start to taste of chemo,
and where can I put the trapezoids of sky
I cut from leaning roofs of Salamanca
when the best team of translators in the world
toiled up the fated cobblestone street of Faith,
entering great doors under sandstone glances
of Nando e Isa who ethnic cleansed the Jews
and banished Muslims to the gritty Maghreb
same year the Taino discovered Columbus,
and climbing past a labyrinth of classrooms
reached the shrineroom of the Incunabulae
where leather volumes gleam with gold like molars
and ordinary folks are detained by glass.

Eduardo Hernández shows us vellum gospels
hand-crabbed by monks with frequent carpal tunnel
Copernicus as censored by Gachupín
multilingual edition Fray de León
whose Russian, Ekaterina informs us,
disgraces our profession. A library
of memory may fit on a fingernail,
Borges’ library fits cozy in my brain,
my Spanish is just about good enough to
keep up as Eduardo explains how printing
was the cyberspace of the Siglo XV,
whereupon with an iron key he unlocks
a seeming bookcase to another chamber
even more climate-controlled for fragile texts
within which is a coffer or treasure-chest

Eduardo opens with another black key
and draws forth, on its wooden scroll, a Torah,
a homegirl far from home, a little sister,
so many centuries in captivity,
which my shabby red-diaper self-taught Hebrew
sounds haltingly V’OMER MOSHE ADONAI
to let the goyim know that God and Moses
were having a conversation on the mountain
and on my return my cat scan comes out clean.