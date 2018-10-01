El poeta norteamericano Jhon Oliver dedica un poema al bibliotecario de la Biblioteca Histórica de la USAL Eduardo Hernández Pérez 

Ver noticia original

Según cuenta Crear en Salamanca. “el poema, dedicado al bibliotecario Eduardo Hernández, fue enviado por el autor a Alfredo Pérez Alencart, con expreso encargo de conseguir un traductor salmantino. En esta ciudad que mucho apreciaba hizo este trabajo Laurent Wigley”. El poema aparecerá en la antología “Por ocho centurias”, que se editará con ocasión del VIII Centenario del a Universidad de Salamanca

Should this protruding tummy of mine reveal

another tumor within like Russian dolls

of mundane secretions and gastric flushing

then my sonnets will start to taste of chemo,

and where can I put the trapezoids of sky

I cut from leaning roofs of Salamanca

when the best team of translators in the world

toiled up the fated cobblestone street of Faith,

entering great doors under sandstone glances

of Nando e Isa who ethnic cleansed the Jews

and banished Muslims to the gritty Maghreb

same year the Taino discovered Columbus,

and climbing past a labyrinth of classrooms

reached the shrineroom of the Incunabulae

where leather volumes gleam with gold like molars

and ordinary folks are detained by glass.

Eduardo Hernández shows us vellum gospels

hand-crabbed by monks with frequent carpal tunnel

Copernicus as censored by Gachupín

multilingual edition Fray de León

whose Russian, Ekaterina informs us,

disgraces our profession. A library

of memory may fit on a fingernail,

Borges’ library fits cozy in my brain,

my Spanish is just about good enough to

keep up as Eduardo explains how printing

was the cyberspace of the Siglo XV,

whereupon with an iron key he unlocks

a seeming bookcase to another chamber

even more climate-controlled for fragile texts

within which is a coffer or treasure-chest

Eduardo opens with another black key

and draws forth, on its wooden scroll, a Torah,

a homegirl far from home, a little sister,

so many centuries in captivity,

which my shabby red-diaper self-taught Hebrew

sounds haltingly V’OMER MOSHE ADONAI

to let the goyim know that God and Moses

were having a conversation on the mountain

and on my return my cat scan comes out clean.